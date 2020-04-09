Briggs And Tim Minchin Destroy ScoMo On New Lockdown Collab ‘HouseFyre’

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on April 9, 2020

Here’s an unlikely – but excellent – combination. Briggs and Tim Minchin have joined forces while separately self-isolating to take aim at Prime Minister Scott Morrison, delivering a fresh new lockdown banger they’ve cooked up entitled ‘HouseFyre’.

Covering the federal government’s mishandling of everything from the Australian bushfire crisis over the summer to their response in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the song comes with a music video courtesy of Christan Van Vuuren of Bondi Hipsters and Soul Mates.

The new collab features some absolutely choice lyrics from the pair, beautifully capturing how many are feeling about this whole clusterfuck. “Pandemic’s got ’em reeling, people need to see you leading / Fuck it, footy’s on, do it after the weekend,” Briggs raps on the track, referencing PM Morrison’s much-criticised comments back in March that he would be attending a football game over the weekend despite the outbreak of coronavirus.

Minchin says that he’s been wanting to collaborate with Briggs for some time now, but the opportunity hadn’t arisen until a few days ago when the rapper sent him the track and asked if he wanted to come up with a chorus for it.

“I think my exact words were ‘fuck yeah’. So much fun to make, and such a buzz to work with the Senator,” Minchin told The Music.

Briggs said, “Cabin fever manifests in strange ways and while I’ve been stuck at home working on new music and practising good social distancing, the idea came to me to hit up my friend Tim Minchin to work on a fun idea.”

Sales and streams from the song will go towards the an appeal to support Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists and community affected by the COVID-19 crisis. You can read more about that and donate here.

Watch the video for ‘HouseFyre’ below.