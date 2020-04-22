Briggs Wants To Cook Dishes From ‘The Simpsons’, With The Help Of One Of The Show’s Writers

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on April 22, 2020

Briggs has been utilising his time in self-isolation pretty well. For instance, earlier this month, the rapper shared the ScoMo-skewering ‘HouseFyre’, a collaboration with Tim Minchin.

Now, he’s turning to pop culture-inspired culinary interests, taking to Twitter yesterday to inform fans of his plans to cook up dishes from The Simpsons on Instagram Live alongside Ben Shewry, chef and owner of Melbourne restaurant Attica.

Asking followers to send in suggestions, the rapper got a slew of excellent responses, from poison pizza to khlav kalash, steamed hams to Homer Simpson’s patented space-age moon waffles.

Eventually, Josh Weinstein weighed in – if anyone should know, it’s him. He’s a writer who worked on a ton of classic Simpsons episodes throughout the ’90s, including ‘Lisa vs. Malibu Stacey’, ‘Bart vs. Australia’, ‘Who Shot Mr. Burns?’ and ’22 Short Films About Springfield’.

“I like any of the chilis from the cook-off (take your pick if you can’t find the merciless peppers) but a cake to ruin would also be delightful as would actual steamed hams. Or something from Moe’s Family Feedbag!” were Weinstein’s contributions.

Head over to Briggs’ Instagram here to keep in the loop about when and what Springfieldian delicacy the rapper’s planning to whip up.