Bright Eyes Announce New Album ‘Down In The Weeds Where The World Once Was’

It’s been a long time coming, but Bright Eyes have finally announced the details surrounding their highly anticipated comeback studio album Down In The Weeds Where The World Once Was.

Down In The Weeds Where The World Once Was will be the band’s tenth studio album, and their first in nine years, following 2011’s The People’s Key.

Along with the album announcement, the band have also revealed their new single ‘Mariana Trench’. It marks the fourth single they’ve released this year, following ‘Persona Non Grata’, ‘Forced Convalescence’ and ‘One and Done’.

“Our history and our friendship, and my trust level with them, is so complete and deep,” frontman Conor Oberst said of the band.

“And I wanted it to feel as much like a three-headed monster as possible.”

Down In The Weeds Where The World Once Was is set for release on Friday, 21st August.

Listen to ‘Mariana Trench’ below.

