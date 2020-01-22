Bright Eyes Have Announced Reunion Shows And New Album Plans And My Emo Heart Can’t Take It

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on January 22, 2020

Seminal indie-folk group Bright Eyes, the longtime songwriting vehicle of Conor Oberst, have confirmed their reunion plans, announcing a string of live performances throughout 2020.

The band, also comprising of Nate Walcott and Mike Mogis, will play their first live show in over nine years at the Liquid Room in Tokyo, Japan on Monday, 23rd March. They’ve also announced dates in Los Angeles, New York and England.

As if that weren’t enough, the band have announced they’ve signed to record label Dead Oceans for a new album. It’ll be the first from the group since 2011’s The People’s Key, and the first Bright Eyes album not to be released through Mogis’ Saddle Creek Records.

“Bright Eyes is not just a formative artist for me personally, but for countless people who work at Dead Oceans,” said Dead Oceans co-founder Phil Waldorf in a press release.

“We are thrilled to be part of another great chapter in Bright Eyes’ enduring legacy.”

On Instagram, Bright Eyes have shared some footage which shows them in the studio while a string section plays together.

Rumblings of a possible reunion began earlier this month, when the band set up a new Instagram page with a post captioned #BrightEyes2020.

Oberst and co. have kept busy since Bright Eyes’ effective hiatus in 2011. Oberst released a handful of solo records, a new record with his punk outfit Desaparecidos, and formed the band Better Oblivion Community Center with songwriter Phoebe Bridgers. They released their debut, self-titled album last year.