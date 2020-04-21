Bright Eyes Release Single ‘Forced Convalescence’ With RHCP’s Flea On Bass

NewsWritten by Laura English on April 22, 2020

Say what you will about 2020 but we’ve just received the second Bright Eyes single since their comeback and it’s really good.

‘Forced Convalescence’ features Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Flea on the bass and Queens of the Stone Age’s Jon Theodore on drums.

The single is this light, jangly song that builds and swirls, it has a triumphant kinda sound to it. There’s some uplifting lyrics too, like, “Now I’ve recovered completely/ Life is easy/ Hula-hooping around the sun/ The calendar’s little boxes/ All these presents/ Get to open every one.”

We still don’t have a title or a release date for the upcoming Bright Eyes album. But, Conor Oberst has confirmed that we’ll be getting it this year, “no matter what.”

Bright Eyes were set for a massive reunion tour this year, it’s being rescheduled due to COVID-19.

You can listen to ‘Forced Convalescence’ down below.

Bright Eyes isn’t the first unlikely collab Flea’s been a part of. He teamed up with Radiohead’s Thom Yorke just last year on ‘Daily Battles’.

On working with Bright Eyes, Flea tweeted, “Conor Oberst and Nate Walcott can write the fuck out of a song.” He’s not wrong.

Conor oberst and Nate Walcott can write the fuck out of a song — Flea (@flea333) June 15, 2019