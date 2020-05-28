Bright Eyes Share New Song ‘One And Done’, Featuring Flea On Bass

The reunited Bright Eyes are gearing up to release their first new album in nearly a decade. They’ve shared two singles so far – ‘Persona Non Grata’ and ‘Forced Convalescence’ – and now they’ve released another, titled ‘One and Done’.

As with ‘Forced Convalescence’, the new single features Flea of Red Hot Chili Peppers on bass duties. The new track also features Queens of the Stone Age drummer Jon Theodore providing additional percussion, and backing vocals by Miwi La Lupa.

Stream ‘One and Done’ below.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]

The new album, which is yet to have a release date announced, will follow the band’s 2011 record The People’s Key. The project’s main man Conor Oberst has kept himself pretty busy throughout that time, however. He’s released a string of solo albums, made another record with his post-hardcore outfit Desaparecidos, and teamed up with Phoebe Bridgers for their collaborative project Better Oblivion Community Centre.

Bright Eyes planned to tour North America and Europe this year behind the forthcoming album. Those dates have largely been rescheduled for 2021 or cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Image: Shawn Brackbill