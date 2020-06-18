Bright Pattern Contact Center Deployed by South Korea’s Center for Disease Control for COVID-19 Contact Tracing Using Remote Agents

South Korea Center for Disease Control is revolutionizing their contact tracing program with innovative cloud contact center technology to contain the spread of COVID-19

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, California, June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Bright Pattern, a leading provider of AI-powered cloud contact center software for innovative companies, announced today that it was deployed by South Korea’s Center for Disease Control for citizen outreach and contact tracing during the COVID-19 pandemic. South Korea launched a massive, technology-reliant testing and tracing campaign to combat the spread of COVID-19. Their efforts have been meticulous and includes entry registration for nightclubs and gyms, health-monitoring phone apps, and a high-tech remote contact center powered by Bright Pattern, the No. 1 provider of omnichannel cloud contact center technology . Publications such as Forbes and the Guardian noted their leadership in containing the virus was a direct result of their contact center tracing using the Bright Pattern platform.

The Center for Disease Control selected Bright Pattern because of its innovative cloud-based software, speed of deployment, and ease of use requiring little to no product training for remote workforces. As reported by the national news in South Korea, the largest obstacle faced when deploying the remote agents was security issues, such as personal information leakage. By using Bright Pattern, a 100% cloud-based contact center platform, employees can connect directly to the cloud server from their home. Cloud contact center technology is being deployed in all of the 339 Center for Disease Control call centers.

Additionally, remote centers will protect contact center agents, allowing them to work from home. “[This remote model] is expected to set the customer center staff free from the periphery of the danger of infection,” noted a Naver customer support leader on the Seoul Broadcasting System’s national news .

“The COVID-19 pandemic has affected lives and company’s around the world and the call center industry is no exception,” said Michael McCloskey, CEO of Bright Pattern. “Bright Pattern’s solutions can be used remotely, where work from home agents can seamlessly supplement companies current workforce to provide a personalized and effortless experience to your customers virtually. We are proud to help the country leading the way in contact tracing efforts, taking massive strides to contain the virus.”

