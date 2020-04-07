Brightcove Launches New Mobile App to Streamline Employee Communications via Video

BOSTON, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV), the leading provider of cloud services for video, today announced Brightcove Engage™ , a purpose-built application developed for internal communications professionals to inform employees using the most powerful and effective means of communication ever created: mobile video. With templates for quickly organising content, analytics for monitoring engagement, and enterprise-grade security and stability, Brightcove Engage streamlines internal communications using the power of video.

Studies have shown that employee engagement is highly related to positive business outcomes, therefore Brightcove Engage fills a significant market need by allowing employees to view content in a modern, interactive way. Merging the two most effective mediums of digital communications – video and mobile – Brightcove Engage empowers internal communications professionals to build branded mobile experiences and securely broadcast company-wide live events, like town halls, as well as on-demand video, such as onboarding and internal news, directly to an employee’s device without the need for expensive and time-consuming developer and IT resources. With security being one of the most important factors that organizations look for in an application, Brightcove Engage includes critical security features such as single-sign-on (SSO) to ensure content is accessible only to people authorised to see it.

“With over 200,000 crew members around the world, video is a crucial piece of communication to help us efficiently relay updates to the organization,” said Chelci Fauss-Johnson, Manager of Digital Media & Event Communications at Wendy’s. “It’s always been an obstacle to reach our crew members in our restaurants; Brightcove Engage will enable us to do just that. We are excited to deploy Brightcove Engage in the coming weeks so we can deliver real-time updates and our appreciation right to our crew members’ mobile devices.”

“Keeping employees engaged is imperative and incorporating video to elevate your internal communication strategy is easier than ever,” said Charles Chu, Chief Technology Officer, Brightcove. “ 65% of internal communicators plan to increase their investment in video as a digital channel. A mobile app allows employees to engage with content when and where they want to be engaged, whether it’s on a commuter train or a treadmill at the gym. Brightcove Engage is an essential solution that merges the accessibility of mobile and impact of video, while also providing critical analytical features to monitor and optimise content, as well as the top priority of security. Brightcove Engage offers all of these features as an all-in-one package, and creates an internal video-driven employee community.”

To learn more about Brightcove Engage, please visit: https://www.brightcove.com/en/brightcove-engage

About Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV)

We are the people behind the world’s leading video technology platform. With our award-winning technology and services, we help organizations in more than 70 countries meet business challenges and create strategic opportunities by inspiring, entertaining, and engaging their audiences through video.