BrightMD Fair China 2023 Concludes Successfully, Fostering Collaborative Synergies in Shenzhen

SHENZHEN, China, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — BrightMD Fair China 2023, with the theme “Bringing Together Cutting-edge Innovation to Create A Smart Manufacturing Hub”, was held on June 8-10 at the Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Center in Futian District, Shenzhen.

The exhibition, recognized as a prominent global gathering for the high-performance medical device industry, covered the entire ecosystem encompassing production, education, research, medicine, capital, government and management. The event drew the participation of more than 1,000 clinical doctors, hospital equipment managers, over 300 high-performance medical device manufacturers, 20 universities and research organizations, as well as 100 renowned hospitals. These contributors showcased a remarkable array of over 500 scientific research achievements. The event provided a platform for in-depth discussions on cutting-edge medical equipment-related topics and facilitated the exploration of potential collaborative opportunities. Under the aegis of the Shenzhen Municipal People’s Government, the exhibition was co-hosted by the China Association of Medical Equipment, the National Innovation Centre for Advanced Medical Devices and the Shenzhen Association of Medical Devices.

BrightMD Fair China served as a platform that brought together some of the world’s leading industry players, including over 300 high-performance medical device companies from around the world. The companies showcased innovative products, which adhered to the highest international technology standards. Notable exhibitors included Mindray, Shanghai United Imaging Healthcare Co., Ltd, GE HealthCare, China National Medical Device Co., Ltd, Siemens Healthineers, Shenzhen Anke High-tech Co., Ltd, Mevion Medical Systems and Edan Instruments.

The medical device industry thrives on collaborative innovation fostered by universities and research institutions. During the exhibition, the National Innovation Centre for Advanced Medical Devices and the Shenzhen Institutes of Advanced Technology (SIAT) of the Chinese Academy of Science (CAS) joined forces to set up a booth. The booth was divided into the four elements or sections that drive the industry: Medical equipment, Innovation, Incubation and the Ecosystem. Within the sections, over 50 innovative R&D achievements were on display, including key components of extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) machines, a 5.0T whole-body magnetic resonance imaging system and a high-resolution MR-compatible PET imaging system.

The business concentration in Shenzhen has established a strong foundation for the city’s growth and progress. The city is currently home to over 1,500 medical equipment manufacturers, including globally renowned providers, with Siemens and Philips serving as prime examples. Among these manufacturers, 19 are publicly listed companies and 13 boast an annual output value exceeding 1 billion yuan. Notably, Shenzhen’s exports of medical monitors and ECG machines now account for over 40% of China’s total. Locally produced high-end medical equipment, including nuclear magnetic resonance, in vitro diagnostic and ultrasound machines, have attained international competitiveness. With well-developed supporting infrastructure and numerous advantages, Shenzhen’s mechanical processing, electronic information and software engineering sectors can offer robust support for the sustainable development of the city’s high-end medical device sector.

BrightMD Fair China – Hong Kong, scheduled to take place at AsiaWorld-Expo on June 20-23, 2023, aims to foster collaboration and synergy between the high-end medical device sectors in Shenzhen and Hong Kong while facilitating in-depth collaborations among medical device clusters worldwide. The ultimate goal is to expedite the quality growth of strategic emerging industries in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. The 5,000-square meter exhibition is expected to attract over 100 exhibitors. Positioned as a communication and exchange platform for the global high-end medical device industry, the Hong Kong event will focus on three themes: advancing the global expansion of Shenzhen-based medical device firms and forging partnerships with leading international innovation resources, facilitating the growth of the Chinese medical device market by supporting domestic manufacturers in implementing international expansion strategies, and attracting multinational brands to the Greater Bay Area while facilitating investment cooperation and fostering communication.