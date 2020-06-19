“BRIGHTWIN FANS! Are you prepared for these cuties to capture your heart live?”

There’s a love team that never failed to hit the trending lists all throughout ECQ. Vachirawit Chiva-aree and Metawin Opas-iamkajorn, who are known by their ship name BrightWin, and who are recognized as Sarawat and Tine in the show 2gether: The Series, have been capturing hearts across the globe.
Photo from GMMTV
Fans surely can’t get enough, so here’s the good news: GMMTV, the Thai company that produced the show, alongside South Korean tech group NAVER Corporation, launched the first ever “Global Live Fan Meeting”, with many notable Thai BL pairs!
Since May 30, BL pairs have been making fans kilig through the VLIVE app, and BrightWin will also be part of the meet-and-greet this June 20! For more about the anticipated event, click HERE: