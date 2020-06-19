“BRIGHTWIN FANS! Are you prepared for these cuties to capture your heart live?”

There’s a love team that never failed to hit the trending lists all throughout ECQ. Vachirawit Chiva-aree and Metawin Opas-iamkajorn, who are known by their ship name BrightWin, and who are recognized as Sarawat and Tine in the show 2gether: The Series, have been capturing hearts across the globe.

Photo from GMMTV

Fans surely can’t get enough, so here’s the good news: GMMTV, the Thai company that produced the show, alongside South Korean tech group NAVER Corporation, launched the first ever “Global Live Fan Meeting”, with many notable Thai BL pairs!