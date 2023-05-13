Brigii Launches A Powerful MX30 Mini Vacuum Cleaner To Keep Kitchens Crumb-free

SHENZHEN, China, May 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Brigii, a premier, innovative technology brand dedicated to the research, development, and production of smart hardware for homes has launched the MX30 mini vacuum cleaner. With a brushless DC motor, the MX30 vacuum has a powerful suction. Its compact size allows users to clean up small messes as they go and make daily cleaning a breeze.



Brigii MX30 Handheld vacuum

With busy family life and a bustling kitchen, cleaning up crumbs can be a daily chore. Food debris often gets trapped under kitchen appliances, between cabinets, at the edges of countertops, etc. This makes it a breeding ground for bacteria and an eyesore. However, with the Brigii MX30 handheld vacuum’s crevice tool and compact design, you can quickly and easily clean the gap to prevent any food particles from becoming wedged deep inside. Say goodbye to those hard-to-reach crumbs and hello to a cleaner, more hygienic kitchen with the mini vacuum.

The brushless DC motor of the Brigii MX30 vacuum cleaner has many advantages over ordinary vacuum cleaners. Firstly, brushless motors are more powerful and durable than traditional brush motors, this helps the MX30 to effectively pick up crumbs and other debris. Secondly, brushless motors are more energy efficient, leading to longer battery life. Finally, brushless motors are quieter and produce less vibration than traditional brush motors, making MX30 much more pleasant to use.

In addition to the crevice tool, the Brigii MX30 handheld vacuum also comes with a multi-surface tool that makes it easy to clean your sofa, stairs, and car interiors of dust, hair, particles, etc. The vacuum cleaner is also equipped with a washable HEPA filter that captures 99.97% of dust and allergens, ensuring that the air in your home remains clean and healthy. The filter is easy to remove and clean, making maintenance simple.

Compared to Brigii’s other mini vacuums, the MX30 vacuum cleaner with a base makes it an extra bonus. It can store the MX30 vacuum cleaner and accessories, making them easily accessible when you need them. You can also easily charge your device without worrying about running out of power. In addition, it supports Type-c charging.

So far, Brigii MX30 has elicited rave reviews from its Amazon users. One reviewer gave it five stars for its portability: “The MX30 cordless vacuum is so handy for cleaning crevices in corners, especially in hard-to-reach places like between appliances.” Another reviewer said: “This is the perfect gadget for quick cleanups in the kitchen – perfect for small messes and spills that would otherwise require a big clean-up job.”

“With the fast-paced lifestyles that many people live nowadays, the MX30 mini vacuum is the perfect gift for anyone who wants to keep their kitchen clean and tidy without spending hours on cleaning,” said a spokesperson for Brigii. “It is a powerful and efficient tool that is perfect for cleaning up small messes as you go. Whether you’re cooking in the kitchen, working at your desk, or playing with your pet, the Brigii MX30 mini vacuum allows you to clean up any mess quickly and easily”

For more information: https://www.brigii.com/

MX30 Amazon US: https://amzn.to/41VkM7v

MX30 Amazon UK: https://bit.ly/3GUR9uI

Connect with Brigii

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/brigii.fans

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brigii.official

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@brigii.official

About Brigii

Founded in 2019, Brigii is an innovative technology brand dedicated to the research, development, and production of smart hardware for homes.

With the motto “Serving all families anytime, anywhere”, Brigii is proving to be a comprehensive business dedicated to researching, refining, and producing products that ease consumers’ day-to-day activities.