Bring Me The Horizon Announce New EP Arriving This Month

Bring Me The Horizon have announced a feature-packed EP. Post Human: Survival Horror is a nine-song release due out at the end of this month.

Landing Friday, 30th October the EP is set to feature Evanescence’s Amy Lee, YUNGBLUD, BABYMETAL, and Nova Twins.

We have some pretty hectic deets on the release already too, following our chat with the band’s Oli Sykes back in July.

First up, this will be the first of four EPs in the Post Human series. The remaining EPs are set to be released within the next year.

Oli Sykes has described the new EPs as “cyber thrash metal”.

“To have this kind of dystopian vibe. I don’t know, it’s the way I see us being able to do this heavy music again but have it feel fresh and pushing forward, rather than just feeling like ‘old-school’.

“I want it to have that nostalgia of, like, early noughties metal and nu-metal but at the same time, I want it to feel like something people have never heard before,” he said.

You can catch the cover art and tracklisting for Post Human: Survival Horror below and have a listen to ‘Obey’ with YUNGBLUD.

[embedded content]

Bring Me The Horizon ‘Post Human: Survival Horror’ Cover Art

Bring Me The Horizon ‘Post Human: Survival Horror’ Tracklisting

Out Friday, 30th October

01. Dear Diary

02. Parasite Eve

03. Teardrops

04. Obey (featuring YUNGBLUD)

05. Itch for the Cure (When Will We Be Free?)

06. Kingslayer (featuring BABYMETAL)

07. 1×1 (featuring Nova Twins)

08. Ludens

09. One Day the Only Butterflies Left Will Be in Your Chest as You March Towards Your Death (featuring Amy Lee)