Bring Me The Horizon Paid Tribute To The Spice Girls At The 2020 BRIT Awards

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on February 19, 2020

Bring Me The Horizon were a nominee at the 2020 BRIT Awards, and they opted to pay tribute – in their own way – to British music legends the Spice Girls. It’s a crossover we truly never knew we needed.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t in way of a performance which would have been truly legendary. No, the five-piece rocked up in muted versions of outfits that reflected the five personas of the iconic girl group – Baby Spice, Ginger Spice, Scary Spice, Posh Spice and Sporty Spice.

They posted a photo of their outfits on Instagram, and then compared it to the outfits worn by the girl group in what is arguably the most famous BRIT Awards performance of all time – the 1997 performance of ‘Who Do You Think You Are?’

Bring Me The Horizon were nominated for ‘Best Group’ at the ceremony, but lost to Foals. You can check out the full list of winners here.

The band were last in Australia in April last year off the back of their most recent album, amo. The Spice Girls, however, recently reunited – sans Victoria Beckham – for a run of huge stadium shows throughout the UK.

In case you’re feeling nostalgic, watch the Spice Girls’ 1997 performance of ‘Who Do You Think You Are?’ at the BRIT Awards below.

[embedded content]