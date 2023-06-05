Bring Me the Horizon Release ‘AmEN!’ w/ Lil Uzi Vert and Glassjaw’s Daryl Palumbo

Sheffield crew Bring Me The Horizon have released a brand new single called ‘AmEN!’ with rapper Lil Uzi Vert and Glassjaw vocalist Daryl Palumbo. The band premiered the track at a show in Budapest last week.

‘AmEN!’ is a much heavier affair than the last few BMTH singles, with vocalist Oli Sykes opening up the song with: “I hope you have fun / Rotting in hell! / Swim the witch / Slay the infidel! / Suck a dick heretic! / I hate you! And I’d like to see you / Burn, burn, burn!”. Listen to the new cut below.

Bring Me The Horizon: ‘AmEN’ feat. Lil Uzi Vert and Daryl Palumbo

[embedded content]

‘AmEN!’ follows the single ‘LosT’, which was released in early May. Presumably, ‘AmEN!’ is another glimpse at the next installment of the band’s Post Human series. The first EP, Post Human: Survival Horror, kicked it off back in October 2020; the band has flagged in the past that it will be a four-part series.

‘LosT’ premiered on BBC Radio 1’s Hottest Record this week, and Sykes told host Clara Amfo that he was he was really disappointed in the band’s last single, ‘sTraNgeRs’, which was released in July 2022.

“I don’t wanna sound negative, but it was the least excited I’ve been about releasing a song, just because it didn’t feel like the kind of song I wanted the world to hear yet,” Sykes told Amfo. “I think [‘LosT’] encapsulates exactly how I imagine this next album or EP or whatever you want to call it, is going to sound like.”

Bring Me The Horizon are due to headline the UK’s Download Festival this Friday, 9th June.

