Bring medical services closer to Filipinos in need through Regional Specialty Centers — Bong Go

MANILA, Philippines — Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, author and principal sponsor of the Regional Specialty Center bill, emphasized the significance of these health facilities in providing accessible and specialized healthcare services to Filipinos across the country.

In an ambush interview after attending the groundbreaking for the Super Health Center in Digos City on June 5, Go explained that the primary objective of these specialty centers is to bridge the gap between the people and essential specialized healthcare services.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Ang Regional Specialty Center po, halimbawa ‘yung Heart, lung, neonatal, cancer, kidney centers at iba pa ay nasa Manila. Ngayon po ilalagay na ito sa DOH Regional Hospitals sa pamamagitan ng pagtatayo po doon ng regional specialty centers para mailapit sa tao ang serbisyong medikal na kailangan nila,” explained the senator who chairs the Senate Committee on Health and Demography.

(The Regional Specialty Centers, such as the Heart, Lung, Neonatal, Cancer, Kidney Centers, and others, are currently located in Manila. Now, these will be established in the DOH Regional Hospitals by setting up regional specialty centers there to bring medical services closer to the people who need them.)

FEATURED STORIES

On May 31, both houses of Congress have ratified the Bicameral Conference Report on the Regional Specialty Centers Act. The measure will soon be transmitted to the Office of the President for the approval of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

By establishing these specialty centers in various regional hospitals, Go believes that it will alleviate the burden faced by patients who have to travel to Manila and other urban areas for specialized treatments.

Go further elaborated that the Department of Health (DOH) will identify the regional hospitals capable of housing the specialty centers.

“I-a-identify ng DOH kung ano ang pwede at may kapasidad na lalagyan ng specialty center. Meron 17 po ‘yan na specialty center na maaari pong ilagay sa mga regional hospital. Malaking bagay po ‘yan,” he said.

(The DOH will identify what can be considered and has the capacity to accommodate a specialty center. There are 17 specialty centers that can potentially be established in regional hospitals. This is a significant development.)

The senator stressed the importance of bringing medical services closer to Filipinos who may face challenges in accessing healthcare in Metro Manila. Many citizens lack the means to travel to the capital, have no relatives there, and face additional expenses such as transportation, accommodation, and food.

With the establishment of the Regional Specialty Center, patients will have the opportunity to receive top-notch medical care from government health facilities in their own regions, saving them time, money, and effort.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Ilapit natin ang serbisyo medikal sa ating mga kababayan. Hindi po lahat ng Pilipino ay may kakayahang pumunta ng Maynila. Wala silang matitirahan doon, wala silang kamag-anak doon,” stressed Go.

(Let’s bring medical services closer to our fellow countrymen. Not all Filipinos have the means to go to Manila. They don’t have a place to stay there, nor do they have relatives there.)

“Gastos sa pamasahe, gastos sa pagkain, ‘yung iba po nagrerenta ng bahay na malapit sa ospital, nagrerenta ng boarding house dahil gusto nilang magpagamot sa puso. Ngayon po mayroon nang specialty center dito sa Davao Region at ibang rehiyon, hindi na nila kailangang magbiyahe ng malayo, pupunta na lang sila sa kanilang DOH regional hospital,” he added.

(There are expenses for transportation and food. Some even have to rent a house or boarding house near the hospital because they need heart treatment. Now, with the presence of a specialty center in the Davao Region and other regions, they no longer need to travel far. They can simply go to their DOH regional hospital.)

Go also revealed plans to expand specialized medical services at the Southern Philippines Medical Center in Davao City to include renal care, brain and spine treatment, and orthopedic services, eliminating the need for patients to travel to the Philippine Orthopedic Center in Quezon City, for example.

“Pwede na silang magpagamot dito sa itatayong specialty center. Marami na pong specialty center sa SPMC–cardio, lung, neonatal, trauma, toxicology, cancer, eye care, derma at daragdagan pa ng iba. Mental health, orthopedic, spine at maraming iba pa,” he shared.

(They can now seek treatment in the upcoming specialty center. There are already many specialty centers in SPMC—cardio, lung, neonatal, trauma, toxicology, cancer, eye care, dermatology, and more will be added. Mental health, orthopedic, spine, and many others will also be included.)

According to the DOH’s timeline, the establishment of specialty centers in National Capital Region will take place in Amang Rodriguez Memorial Medical Center, Quirino Memorial Medical Center, East Avenue Medical Center, Tondo Medical Center, Jose R. Reyes Memorial Medical Center, Valenzuela Medical Center, Las Piñas General Hospital and Satellite Trauma Center, Rizal Medical Center, and Dr. Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital and Sanitarium.

In Luzon, specialty centers will be established in Baguio General Hospital and Medical Center, Region I Medical Center, Ilocos Training and Regional Medical Center, Mariano Marcos Memorial Hospital and Medical Center, Cagayan Valley Medical Center, Region II Trauma and Medical Center, Southern Isabela Medical Center, Dr. Paulino J. Garcia Memorial Research and Medical Center, Bataan General Hospital and Medical Center, Mariveles Mental Wellness and General Hospital, Batangas Medical Center, Ospital ng Palawan, Culion Sanitarium and General Hospital, Bicol Medical Center, Bicol Region General Hospital, Geriatric Medical Center, Bicol Medical Center, and Bicol Regional Hospital and Medical Center.

Moreover, the Visayas region will witness the creation of specialty centers in Western Visayas Medical Center, Western Visayas Sanitarium and General Hospital, Corazon Locsin Montelibano Memorial Regional Hospital, Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center, Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Medical Center, and Eastern Visayas Medical Center.

In Mindanao, specialty centers will be established in Zamboanga City Medical Center, Northern Mindanao Medical Center, Mayor Hilarion A. Ramiro Sr. Medical Center, Southern Philippines Medical Center, Davao Regional Medical Center, Cotabato Regional and Medical Center, Caraga Regional Hospital, Adela Serra Ty Memorial Medical Center, and Amai Pakpak Medical Center.

RELATED STORY:

Bong Go sponsors bill for regional specialty centers, better healthcare access

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>