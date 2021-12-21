Bringing a New Luxury to Vietnam, Swiss-Belhotel International Introduces Swiss-Belresidences Upper East Saigon

HANOI, Vietnam, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Swiss-Belhotel International, one of the world’s fastest-growing hotel management groups, unveils the Swiss-Belresidences Upper East Saigon, the group’s first luxury branded residences in Vietnam.



Swiss-Belresidences Upper East Saigon

Offering spectacular 360-degree views of Saigon river, Swiss-Belresidences Upper East Saigon combines exceptional comfort which flows through state-of-the-art technology and exclusive lifestyle facilities to offer a homely feel.

“We are proud to partner with HASCO Group for this project. Our partnership philosophy is to work hand-in-hand with property developers, so we are looking forward to this relationship by announcing one of our most lucrative brands to Vietnam,” said Gavin M. Faull, Chairman and President of Swiss-Belhotel International.

The Swiss-Belresidences Upper East Saigon is located in the heart of District 2, Thu Duc City. As Vietnam’s future Silicon Valley, Thu Duc City has been envisioned as a center for economic development, research, and cutting-edge technology and is within easy access of Ho Chi Minh City and Tan Son Nhat International Airport.

The residences will feature unrivalled furnished accommodation options: the Panorama Condo, the Saigon River vistas, the Terrace Suite and the Dual Key. Each apartment is designed to portray a unique living space enhanced into a luxury lifestyle by Swiss-Belhotel International’s quintessentially Swiss brand standards.

“We are happy to expand into the cosmopolitan hub and give our Residence Owners a next-level experience with our meticulous services,” said Edward Faull, Senior Vice President of Swiss-Belhotel International in Vietnam.

Swiss-Belresidences Upper East Saigon offers unparalleled facilities including a swimming pool, kid’s pool and sauna; fitness center and gym; yoga club; on-site cinema; library; golf zone; crystal waterfall; and a balancing garden. Residence Owners also receive complimentary exclusive membership to the Group’s SBEC Benefits Loyalty Program, which grants access to its global portfolio of hotels and resorts.

About Swiss-Belhotel International

Swiss-Belhotel International is currently in 19* countries, managing a portfolio on more than 125* hotels, resorts, and projects located in China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Australia, New Zealand, Switzerland, and Tanzania. The Group provides comprehensive and highly professional development and management services in all aspects of hotel, resort, and serviced residences. Offices are strategically located in Hong Kong, New Zealand, Australia, Mainland China, Indonesia, United Arab Emirates, Switzerland, Vietnam, and Thailand, covering Oceania, Asia, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and India.