Brisbane Live Music Venue The Junk Bar Is Up For Sale

The owners of much-loved Queensland bar and live music venue The Junk Bar have announced that they plan to sell the bar after a decade in business.

“We want to allow someone else to follow their dreams, just as we did ours – within these forested walls,” wrote owners Mia Goodwin and Jamie Trevaskis in a letter on social media yesterday.

“We’ve decided to quieten our life, and spend more time living on our mountain and in the recording studio … And to participate in the music scene in a different way. The Junk Bar has always been, and will always be, a busy little community bar,” they added.

“Although everyone is experiencing an interesting time, we just know that once the door is allowed to slide open it will be Junk Time again. The only difference is that someone else will be at the helm – the soul of Junk will always remain.”

Located in the Brisbane suburb of Ashgrove, Goodwin and Trevaskis opened Junk Bar back in 2010. Over the years, the venue has played host to the likes of Ben Salter, Robert Forster, Kim Churchill, Leah Flanagan, Kim Salmon, Hand Habits and more.

Read the full post below.

To our lovely Junk Bar community, Although it seems like there have been no signs of life behind the golden velvet… Posted by The Junk Bar on Tuesday, May 19, 2020

Image: The Junk Bar/Facebook