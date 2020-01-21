Brisbane Metalcore Crew The Brave Announce 2020 National Tour Dates

NewsWritten by Emmy Mack on January 22, 2020

Hot on the heels of tearing up the stage at this year’s UNIFY Gathering, Brisbane metalcore favourites The Brave are fuelling up the van for a national headlining tour.

Armed with their critically-frothed new album Aura, the lads will be hitting up venues on the Gold Coast, Newcastle, Sydney, Wollongong, Melbourne, Adelaide and Brisbane from late February through til early April.

And they’ll be taking a killer local lineup along for the ride, with Adelaide heavy-hitters Sleep Talk, emo metallers Bad/Love and Melbourne up-and-comers To Octavia on support duties for the majority of shows.

Catch all the dates & details below!

[embedded content]

The Brave The Break Out Tour 2020 Dates

Tickets on sale from 10am AEDT Friday, 24th January

Supported by Sleep Talk, Bad/Love and To Octavia

Friday, 28th February

Mo’s Desert Clubhouse, Gold Coast, QLD+

Tickets: Official Website

Thursday, 5th March

Cambridge Hotel, Newcastle, NSW*

Tickets: Official Website

Friday, 6th March

Crowbar, Sydney, NSW

Tickets: Official Website

Saturday, 7th March

La La La’s, Wollongong, NSW*

Tickets: Official Website

Friday, 13th March

Northcote Social Club, Melbourne, VIC

Tickets: Official Website

Saturday, 14th March

Crown & Anchor, Adelaide, SA

Tickets: Official Website

Saturday, 4th April

The Foundry, Brisbane, QLD

Tickets: Official Website

+ The Brave only

* To Octavia not appearing