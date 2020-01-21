Brisbane Metalcore Crew The Brave Announce 2020 National Tour Dates

NewsWritten by Emmy Mack on January 22, 2020
Hot on the heels of tearing up the stage at this year’s UNIFY Gathering, Brisbane metalcore favourites The Brave are fuelling up the van for a national headlining tour.
Armed with their critically-frothed new album Aura, the lads will be hitting up venues on the Gold Coast, Newcastle, Sydney, Wollongong, Melbourne, Adelaide and Brisbane from late February through til early April.
And they’ll be taking a killer local lineup along for the ride, with Adelaide heavy-hitters Sleep Talk, emo metallers Bad/Love and Melbourne up-and-comers To Octavia on support duties for the majority of shows.
Catch all the dates & details below!
[embedded content]
The Brave The Break Out Tour 2020 Dates
Tickets on sale from 10am AEDT Friday, 24th January
Supported by Sleep Talk, Bad/Love and To Octavia
Friday, 28th February
Mo’s Desert Clubhouse, Gold Coast, QLD+
Tickets: Official Website
Thursday, 5th March
Cambridge Hotel, Newcastle, NSW*
Tickets: Official Website
Friday, 6th March
Crowbar, Sydney, NSW
Tickets: Official Website
Saturday, 7th March
La La La’s, Wollongong, NSW*
Tickets: Official Website
Friday, 13th March
Northcote Social Club, Melbourne, VIC
Tickets: Official Website
Saturday, 14th March
Crown & Anchor, Adelaide, SA
Tickets: Official Website
Saturday, 4th April
The Foundry, Brisbane, QLD
Tickets: Official Website
+ The Brave only
* To Octavia not appearing