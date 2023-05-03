Brisbane Powerhouse Announces Winter Sounds Concert Series: Cerrone, Desire Marea and More

Brisbane Powerhouse – the arts and culture hub built on a former power station in the Brisbane suburb of New Farm – have announced a concert series dubbed Winter Sounds that will hold a number of performances throughout June.

Next month will kick off with a performance on Thursday, 1st June from Melbourne band Cash Savage and the Last Drinks, whose latest album So This Is Love was released last Friday. The following evening, French disco legend Cerrone will rework songs from across his extensive, chart-topping catalogue at the venue.

Cerrone – ‘Love in C Minor’

On Saturday, 3rd June, Ásgeir will perform at the Powerhouse. The Icelandic singer-songwriter is touring in support of his latest album, last year’s Time on My Hands. Finally, on Thursday, 15th June, the series will conclude with a show by South African-based artist Desire Marea, bringing songs from latest album On the Romance of Being, which arrived in April. Tickets are on sale now.

All artists performing at the Powerhouse next month are also headed to other parts of the country. Cash Savage are about to kick off a national tour in support of So This Is Love, while Cerrone is set to perform at Sydney’s City Recital Hall on Thursday, 8th June. Ásgeir will play four Australian shows early next month, while Desire Marea is on the lineups for RISING in Melbourne, Vivid in Sydney and Dark Mofo in Hobart.

Brisbane Powerhouse Winter Sounds Series 2023

Thursday, 1st June – Cash Savage and the Last Drinks

Friday, 2nd June – Cerrone by Cerrone

Saturday, 3rd June – Ásgeir

Thursday, 15th June – Desire Marea

