Brisbane rapper DAY1 drops new single ‘Riding’

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on April 30, 2020

Brisbane’s DAY1 has been working hard at making a name for himself as one of Australia’s most notable rappers, and now he’s determined to cement that status with new track ‘Riding’.

‘Riding’ comes after DAY1’s first single of 2020, ‘One Time’, which also featured longtime friend and collaborator ‘One Time’.

“‘Riding’ is choosing the priority between your girl and your mates,” the 19-year-old said in a press statement.

“Although your priority may be one way, your preference may be another.”

DAY1’s burst on the scene in 2019 with his smash debut ‘BOSS’, which has since amassed over 4.5 million streams. On top of that, he has featured in the official remix of A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie’s ‘Mood Swings’. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie toured Australia earlier this year as part of FOMO Festival.

Watch the ‘Riding’ video below.