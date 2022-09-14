Brisbane’s MELT Festival Reveals Its Full Program

A month on from their announcement that the likes of Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Big Freedia would appear at the event, Brisbane’s MELT Festival has unveiled their full program. The Brisbane Powerhouse’s unabashed celebration of queer art, artists, allies, icons, and ideas runs from Thursday, 10th November until Sunday, 27th November.

As Festival Curator Daniel Evans explains, the event welcomes fresh acts and emerging artists alongside past hits and returning favourites and championed homegrown talent alongside international headliners. “From thumping club nights with global icons to tiny shimmering spectacles and crowd-sourced come-togethers, MELT 2022 continues Brisbane Powerhouse’s legacy of curating surprising, radical and disruptive experiences,” he states.

MELT Festival has detailed its full program for 2022:

While Big Freedia and Ellis-Bextor will help to open the festival with performances on 10th and 11th November, respectively, the event kicks into top gear soon after. It includes events such as Shane Jenek (aka Courtney Act) discussing his latest memoir, Caught In The Act, alongside performances from Jesswar and JessB, and choreographer, dancer and fan, Larissa McGowan paying homage to the iconic Cher.

MELT Festival also includes lengthier events, including Dylan Mooney’s role as Artist In Residence, or performances of The Good Room’s The Chapel Of Love, and screenings of FAWN, the film by experimental arts organisation Aphids.

The festival features a number of more communal and comedic events as well, including the likes of Queerstories, Revel In The Queer, and the MELT Comedy Gala, all alongside events such as Meltdown, the LGBTQIA+ Elders Dance Club, and Lesbian Love Stories: Vol 2. The full rundown of events at MELT Festival can be seen below, with ticketing details available via the festival’s website.

MELT Festival Live Shows

Thursday, 10th November – Big Freedia @ Powerhouse Theatre (18+)

Friday, 11th November – Sophie Ellis-Bextor @ Powerhouse Theatre (18+)

Tuesday, 15th November – Shane Jenek @ Pleasuredome

Wednesday, 16th November – Sunday, 27th November – Dylan Mooney @ Graffiti Room

Wednesday, 16th November – Sunday, 27th November – The Chapel Of Love @ Turbine Platform

Wednesday, 16th November – Saturday, 19th November – Cher @ Underground Theatre

Wednesday, 16th November – Saturday, 24th December – FAWN @ The Studio

Friday, 18th November – Jesswar + JessB @ Powerhouse Theatre (18+)

Saturday, 19th November – Meltdown @ Powerhouse Theatre (18+)

Saturday, 19th November – LGBTQIA+ Elders Dance Club @ Pleasuredome

Sunday, 20th November – Lesbian Love Stories: Vol 2 @ Pleasuredome

Wednesday, 23rd November – Friday, 25th November – In Your Dreams @ Powerhouse Theatre

Wednesday, 23rd November – Saturday, 26th November – It’s Called Achilles @ The Studio

Thursday, 24th November – Saturday, 26th November – Alone At Last @ Underground Theatre

Saturday, 26th November – MELT Comedy Gala @ Powerhouse Theatre

Saturday, 26th November – Revel In The Queer @ Pleasuredome

Sunday, 27th November – Queerstories @ Powerhouse Theatre

