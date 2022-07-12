Brisbane’s The Goon Sax Have Announced Their Breakup

Brisbane indie-pop outfit The Goon Sax have announced their breakup. News of the trio’s split was shared on social media overnight, with the group revealing that “after nine years of giving it our everything we’ve decided to draw the curtain on this band.”

“It’s taken us places stranger, more beautiful, and far beyond anything we could have imagined, and brought us to meeting and working with so many special and incredibly inspiring people,” they continued. “Our gratitude to everyone who’s been with us and allowed the madness of the last 9 years to happen is far beyond anything we can palpably express.”

The Goon Sax first formed back in 2013, with bassist and vocalist Louis Forster already seen as something of Brisbane music royalty due to being the son of The Go-Betweens’ Robert Forster. Releasing their first album, Up To Anything, to widespread acclaim in 2016, the group followed things up with 2018’s We’re Not Talking.

In 2020, the band signed with iconic New York City label Matador, with their third album – 2021’s Mirror II – described as “a new beginning” by the label. In a statement, Matador also expressed their sadness at news of the band’s split,

“Though we’re sad and disappointed by this news, we respect the band’s decision,” they explained. “We’ve thoroughly enjoyed working with Louis, Riley and James and look forward to whatever they do next, individually or collectively.”

The band’s split also sees them cancelling their upcoming tour of the US, which would have seen them join fellow Matador artists Interpol and Spoon on tour, in addition to performing shows with the recently-reformed Pavement. However, The Goon Sax have promised they’ll play “one or two more shows” in Australia before they finally part ways.

“For us it feels like a happy ending,” the group concluded on social media. “We love each other and we love you! Thank you for everything.”

