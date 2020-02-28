British passenger of virus-hit Japan cruise ship dies

Trending Now

The Diamond Princess cruise ship, in quarantine due to fears of new COVID-19 coronavirus, is seen at Daikoku pier cruise terminal in Yokohama on February 21, 2020. - Hundreds of people have been allowed to leave the ship after testing negative for the disease and many have returned to their home countries to face further quarantine. (Photo by Philip FONG / AFP)

The Diamond Princess cruise ship, in quarantine due to fears of new COVID-19 coronavirus, is seen at Daikoku pier cruise terminal in Yokohama on February 21, 2020. (Photo by Philip FONG / AFP FILE PHOTO)

TOKYO — A British man has died after being infected by the new coronavirus while quarantined aboard a cruise ship near Tokyo, Japan’s health ministry said Friday.

The unidentified man is the first Briton to die from the illness.

Another five Japanese died on the Diamond Princess cruise ship while more than 700 others on the vessel tested positive for the disease.

The ministry confirmed the man’s nationality and death on Friday without giving further details.

All passengers have now left the ship, according to its operator.

For more information about the novel coronavirus click here.

TAGS: 2019-nCoV, Britain, China, Coronavirus, COVID-19, death, Diamond Princess, disease, Health, International news, Japan, NcoV, nCoV updated, news, novel coronavirus, Virus, world, world news, Wuhan
