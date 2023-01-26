Britney Spears Asks Fans For Privacy After Police Called To Her House

Britney Spears has taken to social media to request privacy from her fans following an incident in which police were called to her house. As TMZ reports, fans of the singer called local law enforcement to express their concern after she deleted her Instagram account.

Following these calls, police attended the singer’s house on Tuesday, 24th January with the intent of performing a wellness check. According to CNN, Sgt. Jason Karol of the Ventura County Sheriff’s office confirmed the check was completed “out of an abundance of caution” and ultimately “determined she was safe and in no danger”.

Britney Spears has requested that her fans respect her privacy:

However, despite the ostensibly good intentions of her fans, Spears has now addressed the incident, requesting that her privacy be respected moving forward.

“As everyone knows the police were called to my home based on some prank phone calls,” Spears wrote on Twitter. “I love and adore my fans but this time things went a little too far and my privacy was invaded.

“The police never entered my home and when they came to my gate they quickly realized there was no issue and left immediately. This felt like I was being gaslit and bullied once the incident made it to the news and being portrayed once again in a poor and unfair light by the media.

“During this time in my life, I truly hope the public and my fans who I care so much about can respect my privacy moving forward,” she concluded.

