Britney Spears’ Former Choreographer Is Hosting A Brit-Themed Online Dance Class

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on April 30, 2020

If you’ve ever made an absolute fool of yourself attempting to replicate Britney Spears‘ iconic dance moves – first of all, fuckin’, complete and total solidarity. Secondly, we have good news. Brit’s former choreographer Zae Northy will be hosting a pair of virtual dance classes based on Spears’ classic dances from the past next month.

The classes will run for around 45 minutes and take place Saturday, 23rd May, with a beginner class from 6PM AEST and an intermediate/advanced class from 7PM.

“Work up a sweat to a mix of the best Britney jams from the 00’s until now,” reads the event description.

“Join the fun, shake it off and keep on dancin’ till the world ends. Whether you’re a lifelong dancer or a two-left-feet newbie, these classes are for all ages and all levels so bring all the sass.”

[embedded content]

Tickets are $15, available here if you’re keen to learn how to strut to ‘Piece of Me’ or ‘…Baby One More Time’ with finesse.

Just make sure you don’t do as Brit herself did and literally burn down your gym while having a boogie. The pop singer took to Instagram earlier today, posting a video in which she reveals she accidentally set her home gym ablaze about six months ago.

“Hi guys, I’m in my gym right now. I haven’t been in here for like six months because I burnt my gym down unfortunately,” Spears says in the video. “I had two candles and one thing led to another, and yeah, I burned it down.”

Truly, who among us can honestly say we’ve never accidentally burned down a home gym.