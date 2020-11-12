Britney Spears Loses Court Case To Remove Her Father From Her Conservatorship

More bad news for Britney Spears today, as she has lost the court case that she had hoped would remove her father, Jamie Spears, from her conservatorship.

The case was heard earlier this week, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny denied Spears her request, despite her lawyer claiming that Britney is afraid of her father.

My client has informed me that she is afraid of her father,” Spears’ lawyer, Samuel D. Ingham III, told the judge, according to Associated Press.

Ingham also claimed that Britney won’t perform live again while her father is in control of her career and her finances.

Despite denying the request for Jamie’s removal or suspension, she did approve a co-conservator alongside her father – the corporate fiduciary, the Bessemer Trust. This came at Spears’ request.

This attempt comes after a previous failed attempt to remove Jamie from the conservatorship back in August.

Spears shared a video on Instagram over a week ago, assuring fans that she’s doing OK despite the growing widespread concerns for her mental health with the #FreeBritney campaign.

“So I know there have been a lot of comments and a lot of people saying a lot of different things about me,” she said, “I just want to let you guys know that I am fine.”

“I’m the happiest I’ve ever been in my life. And I’m sending all of you guys a lot of prayers, wishes and a lot of of love.”