Britney Spears Requests Jodi Montgomery Permanently Replace Father As Conservator

Britney Spears’ lawyer has submitted a petition to the Los Angeles Super Court for Jodi Montgomery to permanently take over her conservatorship. Spears requested Montgomery replace her father in the role, with the petition filed Tuesday, 23rd March, according to Variety.

Britney’s lawyer, Samuel Ingham has requested Jamie Spears resign as “the current conservator of her person”. The filing also specifies that Britney “expressly reserves the right to petition for termination of this conservatorship”.

Jodi Montgomery is Britney Spears’ current, temporary conservator. She’s been acting in the role since 2019, when Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, stepped back due to ill health.

Jamie Spears is still co-conservator over Britney’s estate. He shares the role with the Bessemer Trust Company, they were appointed in November last year.

If Samuel Ingham’s request is successful, Jodi Montgomery would be appointed the sole conservator of Britney’s person.

This would give her control over her medical treatment. In 2014 a court order said Britney Spears was incapable “to consent to any form of medical treatment”.

It’s a key argument in the case for Montgomery to take over the role.

In addition to Spears’ medical treatment, Montgomery would be allowed to “restrict and limit visitors by any means”.

She would also be able to prosecute restraining orders where necessary and appoint security guards and other necessary caretakers.

Jamie Spears had been in the role from 2008 to 2019. Britney last attempted to have him removed permanently in August last year.

The news comes after the Framing Britney Spears documentary reignited interest in the case and the #FreeBritney movement.

The next court hearing will take place Tuesday, 27th April.