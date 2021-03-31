Britney Spears Says She’s “Embarrassed” By Portrayal In ‘Framing Britney Spears’

Britney Spears has finally broken her silence on the wildly popular documentary about her life and conservatorship, Framing Britney Spears, and it turns out she’s, apparently, not a fan.

Taking to Instagram, captioned under a video of her dancing to Aerosmith, Spears wrote, “My life has always been very speculated … watched … and judged really my whole life !!”

“I have been exposed my whole life performing in front of people,” she continued

“It takes a lot of strength to TRUST the universe with your real vulnerability cause I’ve always been so judged… insulted… and embarrassed by the media… and I still am till this day!!! As the world keeps on turning and life goes on we still remain so fragile and sensitive as people!!!”

Referencing Framing Britney Spears, she wrote, “I didn’t watch the documentary but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in … I cried for two weeks and well …. I still cry sometimes !!!!”

“I do what I can in my own spirituality with myself to try and keep my own joy … love … and happiness!!!! Every day dancing brings me joy !!!”

She concluded with, “I’m not here to be perfect … perfect is boring … I’m here to pass on kindness.”

This statement comes shortly after it was reported that Spears was considering telling her own story publicly, potentially with Oprah after the latter’s interview with Prince Harry & Meghan Markle.

Last week, it was reported that Britney Spears had once again requested for her father, Jamie Spears, to be removed from her conservatorship. A hearing for the case will happen at the end of next month.

Read Spears’ full post below.