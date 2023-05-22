BroadcastAsia 2023: TVU Networks to Showcase Ecosystem of Cloud and On-Prem Solutions for Live, Remote Production

In-Booth Highlights Include: TVU RPS One, TVU One, TVU Router,

TVU Transceiver, TVU Producer, TVU Search and TVU Channel

CUPERTINO, Calif., May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — TVU Networks , a pioneer in cloud-based workflow solutions for live content creation and distribution, returns to BroadcastAsia in Singapore from June 7-9 for Asia’s largest broadcast technology show. TVU Networks will show its cloud-based solutions for remote and on-premise video production and distribution. Components of TVU’s live production ecosystem – TVU RPS One (Remote Production System), the TVU One mobile transmitter, TVU Router, TVU Transceiver, TVU Producer, TVU Search and TVU Channel – will be show highlights. TVU will exhibit within the booth of local partner Whiteways Systems Pte Ltd (Booth #6D1-07).



Meet TVU at BroadcastAsia.

Through TVU’s established DevOps process, the company releases new products, features, and upgrades throughout the year to make the customer experience seamless for multi-camera live production over IP. The components of TVU’s cloud-based ecosystem work together seamlessly no matter the network environment or the application. “With DevOps methodology and ready-to-use cloud services, our media and entertainment customers are positioned to continuously adapt, evolve and anticipate explosive growth,” said Paul Shen, CEO TVU Networks.

The latest addition to the TVU production solution, TVU RPS One (Remote Production System), will be the centerpiece of the BroadcastAsia exhibit. TVU RPS One is the only platform that combines REMI production and cloud production in a single portable unit for multi-channel remote production over the public internet. It combines field-tested, synchronized multi-camera encoding and transmission functionality in an ultra-compact and rugged form factor with six integrated 5G modems for wireless transmission. Introduced at NAB 2023 in April, it won the NAB organization’s “Product of the Year” and TV Technology’s “Best of Show” award. TVU Networks also won the Grand Prize for Technology and the Remote Production Awards from PRODU magazine during NAB.

“We’re looking forward to showcasing our powerful TVU ecosystem to our clients and colleagues at Broadcast Asia next month,” said Paul Shen, CEO, TVU Networks. “TVU RPS One combines the synchronized multi-camera feeds at sub-second latency of TVU RPS with the portability, 4K HDR quality, speed and real-time wireless streaming capabilities of our TVU One mobile unit. We’re confident show attendees will be very impressed with its speed and connectivity.”

Rounding out the live production solution will be TVU One, TVU Router, TVU Transceiver, and cloud-based components TVU Producer, TVU Search and TVU Channel. The TVU One 5G mobile transmitter utilizes 5G cellular networks to provide greater bandwidth and resiliency, ultra-low latency, and connectivity with speeds up to 100 times faster than 4G. TVU Router, a 5G router, delivers up to 4Gbps of secure, high-speed connectivity. Ideal for immediate file transfers, live streaming, and public safety applications, TVU Router ensures the highest bandwidth reliability under extreme network environments. TVU Transceiver is a powerful rack unit encoder and decoder for live event production and broadcast. It enables the user to view live video feeds, manage and share all video content from one unit throughout many different channels.

Also on hand at TVU’s BroadcastAsia booth will be cloud-based tools key to the company’s live production ecosystem: TVU Channel, TVU Producer, and TVU Search. An infrastructure-free, 24/7 channel solution, TVU Channel, enables the user to schedule live and VOD programming from a simple web browser. The cloud-based solution can be used for playout via a traditional television channel, to an OTT channel, a pop-up channel or distribution directly to social media – all at the same time and all without any added infrastructure. TVU Producer virtualizes most aspects of on-site, multi-camera production in the cloud. TVU Producer offers the video and audio mixing, video server playout, graphics and CG capabilities commonly found in OB trailers. TVU Search allows customers to use AI-based speech, text, and facial recognition to locate the precise video needed – down to the very frame – in seconds rather than hours manually searching for feeds.

TVU Networks has collaborated with several leading media organizations and technology providers to push the limits of 5G network capabilities, including support of China Unicom’s 5G millimeter-wave (mmWave) technology for communications services. TVU was recently selected as a GSMA (Groupe Spécial Mobile Association) 5G Industry Challenge winner and a runner up in GSMA’s Entertainment category for its participation in Spain’s 5G Catalonia project for which telecom provider and TVU partner Cellnex Telecom received a GSMA Foundry Excellence Award.

“As the largest broadcast technology show in Asia, BroadcastAsia is always an important show for us,” added Shen. “We’ve seen great interest in our cloud-based and remote production solutions at BroadcastAsia events. It’s an extremely dynamic show that we look forward to every year.”

To sign up for a demo during BroadcastAsia, please visit the TVU website .

About TVU Networks®

TVU Networks is a global organization with more than 3,000 customers using its IP and cloud-based workflow solutions across multiple industries including news, entertainment media, sports, corporate, streaming, houses of worship and government. Through the use of AI and automation-driven technology, TVU helps broadcasters realize an efficient metadata and story-centric workflow through its TVU MediaMind platform for live video content acquisition, indexing, production, distribution and management. The company has been on the forefront of developing the tools needed to revolutionize and streamline the Media Supply Chain. TVU is a critical part of the operations of many major media companies worldwide and is a Technology and Engineering Emmy® Award winner.

Follow TVU Networks:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/tvu-networks/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TVUNetworks/

Twitter : https://twitter.com/tvunetworks

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tvu_networks/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/TVUNetworks

Products Mentioned: