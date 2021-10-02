Broadcaster Raffy Tulfo files CoC for senator

BROADCASTER Raffy Tulfo on Saturday filed his certificate of candidacy (COC) for senator.

Tulfo, accompanied by his wife, filed his CoC at 1:50 p.m., putting to rest reports that he will run for vice president.

Tulfo said that his Senate run was sparked by his decades of interaction with the poor who always complain that “hindi patas ang batas (the law is not fair).”

He said that he wanted to put an end to injustices and oppression, as he paraphrased the late president Ramon Magsaysay's words that “those who have less in life should have more in law”.

According to Tulfo, he ran as an independent because he did not want to be affiliated and indebted to any political party.

If elected, Tulfo added, he would push for the enactment of laws pertaining to labor and overseas Filipino workers, among

others.