BROCKHAMPTON Drop Two More New Songs, ‘M.O.B’ And ‘Twisted’

BROCKHAMPTON are on a powerful streak of releasing new music. A week after the internet’s favourite boy band dropped a pair of new songs – ‘N.S.T’ and ‘things can’t stay the same’ – they’ve shared two more new singles, titled ‘M.O.B’ and ‘twisted’. The latter features Ryan Beatty and Christian Alexander.

According to Consequence of Sound, these drops will be a recurring event from BROCKHAMPTON, with the group reportedly planning on sharing new music every Friday via their password-protected TechnicalDifficulties.club livestreams.

As Pitchfork points out, however, the two songs from last week have disappeared from YouTube, and are not available on streaming services as of yet. With that said, you may want to be quick about checking out these new tracks before they’re wiped from the band’s channel, as it’s unclear whether they’ll be making their way to streaming platforms in the future.

The sprawling hip-hop collective’s last full-length album 2019’s Ginger. Back in March, the band released a remix of album single ‘Sugar’ which featured Dua Lipa.

Stream ‘M.O.B’ and ‘twisted’ below.

[embedded content]

[embedded content]