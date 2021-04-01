BROCKHAMPTON’s Kevin Abstract Says The Band Will Release Their Final Two Albums This Year

BROCKHAMPTON‘s Kevin Abstract has confirmed the band’s next two albums will both be out in 2021 – and will also mark their last as a group.

Less than a week after announcing their sixth studio album Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine will arrive next Friday, 9th April, Abstract tweeted “2 brockhampton albums in 2021 – these will be our last” earlier today. The frontman did not elaborate on the reasons for the sprawling collective’s impending completion.

Abstract followed up by saying that the group would be releasing a new single tomorrow. “Summer time vibes. Ride around with the windows down with ya best friend singing super loud to the chorus type vibe – shows the other side of the album,” he explained.

2 brockhampton albums in 2021 – these will be our last — kevin abstract (@kevinabstract) March 31, 2021

New single tmrw night. Summer time vibes. Ride around with the windows down with ya best friend singing super loud to the chorus type vibe – shows the other side of the album. See Yal tmrw. — kevin abstract (@kevinabstract) March 31, 2021

Back in 2018 the band announced they had signed a record deal with major label RCA Records, releasing that year’s Iridescence and 2019’s Ginger via the label. Roadrunner is also set to be released through RCA.

BROCKHAMPTON announced their forthcoming album late last month alongside the Danny Brown-featuring single ‘BUZZCUT’. A press release upon the album’s announcement said that Roadrunner saw the band work with a wider group of collaborators for the first time.

While the group did not release a studio album last year, they released a slew of standalone singles under the title of Technical Difficulties to their YouTube channel, recorded while quarantining throughout the pandemic.

