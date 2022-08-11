Broken Bells Announce Details Of New Album & Share Fresh Cut ‘Saturdays’

One month after Brian Burton (Danger Mouse) and James Mercer (The Shins) announced they were reviving Broken Bells, the duo have announced the details of a brand new album.

Dubbed INTO THE BLUE, the duo’s third studio LP is due to reach our ears on Friday, 7th October.

WATCH: Broken Bells – ‘Saturdays’

[embedded content]

To toast the big announcement, the duo have also lopped off another slice of the new record in the form of fresh single ‘Saturdays’ (listen above); a summery jam steeped in sun-drenched melancholia, which continues the same retro-futuristic sonics of previous offering ‘We’re Not In Orbit Yet…’

The song also comes packing evocative visuals, directed by Johnny Chew, which were inspired by the concept of travelling through space and time.

Broken Bells have been around for some 13 years now. Burton and Mercer first got together in 2009 and released their debut self-titled album the following year.

But it’s been a long time between drinks. INTO THE BLUE will mark their first album in eight years, following on from 2014’s After the Disco, which included the landmark single ‘Holding On For Life’.

Pre-orders are available now.

