Bronx Rapper, Fred The Godson Dies From Coronavirus, Age 35

NewsWritten by Laura English on April 24, 2020

Bronx rapper, Frederick Thomas, better known as Fred the Godson, has died due to complications caused by coronavirus.

The 35-year-old shared news of his diagnosis on Monday, 6th April via social media. Fred the Godson posted an image of himself on a ventilator in a hospital. The caption read, “I’m in here wit this Corvus 19 shit! Please keep me in y’all prayers!!!!”

Fred the Godson’s wife, LeeAnn Jemmott spoke to Brookyln’s News 12 on Wednesday, 8th April, saying that he had shown signs of improving and was no longer in need of “100%” support from the ventilator. However, one of his representatives confirmed to Complex that he passed away on Thursday.

News of his death broke with tributes posted around social media.

Fred the Godson was a prominent name in the New York rap scene. He first broke into the scene with his 2010 mixtape Armageddon which featured Busta Rhymes and Waka Flocka Flame.

He never signed with a major label but offered fans a constant flow of releases since 2011. He collabed with artists like Pusha T, Diddy, Jeremih, Lil’ Kim and French Montana throughout his career.