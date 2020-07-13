Brooklyn Beckham’s engagement; Naya Rivera update

Brooklyn Beckham engaged to American actress Nicola Peltz

LONDON: Brooklyn Beckham — eldest son of soccer superstar David Beckham and popstar and designer Victoria Beckham — and actress Nicola Peltz announced their engagement on Instagram.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz INSTAGRAM PHOTO/BROOKLYNBECKHAM

“Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes,” Beckham, 21, wrote. “I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day.”

Peltz, 25, said, “You’ve made me the luckiest girl in the world. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life by your side.”

Peltz appeared in “The Last Airbender” and “Transformers: Age of Extinction.”

AP

* * *

Search of California lake resumes for missing ‘Glee’ star

LOS ANGELES: The search to find “Glee” TV show star Naya Rivera in a Southern California lake resumed on Sunday, authorities said.

Naya Rivera AP PHOTO

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said last Thursday that they believe Rivera, 33, drowned in Lake Piru, northwest of Los Angeles. Her 4-year-old son was discovered alone in a rented boat.

The boy, who was found asleep and wearing a life vest late Wednesday afternoon, told investigators that he and his mother went swimming and he got back on the boat, but “his mom never made it out of the water,” Sheriff’s Sgt. Kevin Donoghue said.

AP