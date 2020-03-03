“Brother of Korean singer Goo Hara pens emotional letter for the South Korean idol”

Goo Hara’s brother, Joo In Ho, couldn’t help but feel sentimental as he remembers his sister’s death on his second wedding anniversary with his wife.

The brother of South Korean idol Goo Hara, Joo In Ho, penned a heartfelt message for his late sister as he shared the sonogram of his child on the day of his second wedding anniversary with his wife.

On Instagram, In-ho revealed how his sister looked forward to giving the best life to his future child.

“Today is our 2nd wedding anniversary as well as the birthday of my beloved Seohyun,” he began his post as translated by Koreaboo.

He went on: “Our Hari (Jo In-ho’s nickname for Goo Hara) used to buy us supplements as she couldn’t wait to see her first nephew or niece.”

“My sister used to go around singing, vowing she would do anything for her first nephew or niece, even sending them to college,” In-ho continued.

But fans felt even more emotional when Goo In-Ho opened up about his wishes to see Goo Hara reincarnated through his daughter.

“I hoped you’d be reborn as my daughter. I prayed that I would raise you with all the love that we didn’t get from our own parents, and just a week later, it came true. It’s a daughter,” he said.

Hoping for his sister to look after his daughter from heaven: “We named her Harin, the name you said was pretty. Please look over your niece so that she grows up well.”

Joo In-Ho ended his post by expressing his regrets for not finding out about the inner battles of his sister.

He said: “I wonder, would this have happened if we had known this a week earlier? I’m sorry, and I miss you so much. [Seohyun], I love you, happy birthday, and let’s raise our Harin well.”

Goo Hara, who allegedly died of suicide last November 2019, is best known for being part of the South Korean girl group Kara.

She also appeared in the 2011 drama City Hunter.