Bruce Rivera Post About Kiko Pangilinan Before His Coma Goes Viral

Last Post of Bruce Rivera Against Kiko Pangilinan Before He Got Coma Goes Viral

Atty Bruce Rivera went controversial recently after his last post against former Senator Kiko Pangilinan before his comatose elicited reactions.

Bruce Rivera, a fervent follower of the late president Rodrigo Duterte, is known as a Duterte Die-Hard Supporter (DDS). According to reports, the DDS blogger was unconscious in the intensive care unit (ICU).

One of Rivera’s close acquaintances, MJ Quiambao Reyes, disclosed that the well-known attorney had an aneurysm. An aneurysm develops when a portion of the artery wall becomes weak, causing it to abnormally expand or inflate out.

However, despite the attorney receiving a deluge of prayers and messages, some online users felt compelled to condemn him for his most recent social media post. In its most recent social media post, the attorney berated the former senator Kiko Pangilinan as he was serving as speaker at graduations.

He posted controversial post against the former senator Pangilinan on Sunday, July 18. Even more internet users appear to be pleased with Rivera’s outcome.

His critics claimed that it was his Karma for criticizing the vice presidential aspirant. Some netizens even said that he deserve his comatose condition right now.

