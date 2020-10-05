Trending Now

Bruce Springsteen Announces New Documentary ‘Bruce Springsteen’s Letter To You’

thumbnail
Music
admin

Bruce Springsteen Announces New Documentary ‘Bruce Springsteen’s Letter To You’

Bruce Springsteen has announced details of a forthcoming documentary, Bruce Springsteen‘s Letter To You, centred around the making of his new album.

The doco, which is coming to Apple TV+, follows the making of Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band’s album Letter To You, showing footage of final takes of the majority of the album’s tracks.

In addition, the film will also show some rare and never-before-seen archival footage, as well as interviews with The Boss talking about the songs.

Both the film and the album are due for release on the same day – Friday, 23rd October.

So far, Springsteen has unveiled two tracks from the album, ‘Ghosts’ and the title track.

Watch the trailer for Bruce Springsteen’s Letter To You below.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]

Related Posts

Back To Top