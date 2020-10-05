Bruce Springsteen Announces New Documentary ‘Bruce Springsteen’s Letter To You’

Bruce Springsteen has announced details of a forthcoming documentary, Bruce Springsteen‘s Letter To You, centred around the making of his new album.

The doco, which is coming to Apple TV+, follows the making of Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band’s album Letter To You, showing footage of final takes of the majority of the album’s tracks.

In addition, the film will also show some rare and never-before-seen archival footage, as well as interviews with The Boss talking about the songs.

Both the film and the album are due for release on the same day – Friday, 23rd October.

So far, Springsteen has unveiled two tracks from the album, ‘Ghosts’ and the title track.

Watch the trailer for Bruce Springsteen’s Letter To You below.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]