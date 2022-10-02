Bruce Springsteen Announces Soul Covers Album ‘Only The Strong Survive’

Bruce Springsteen has announced the release of his newest album, Only The Strong Survive. Produced alongside longtime collaborator Ron Aniello, it is Springsteen’s 21st studio album, and is set to arrive on 11th November.

The follow-up to 2020’s Letter To You, the new record is a collection of soul covers, featuring renditions of tracks by The Temptations, Jerry Butler, Tyrone Davis, and more. Alongside news of its arrival, Springsteen also shared its first single, his cover of Frank Wilson’s 1965 single ‘Do I Love You (Indeed I Do)’.

Bruce Springsteen – ‘Do I Love You (Indeed I Do)’ (Frank Wilson cover)

[embedded content]

“I wanted to make an album where I just sang,” Springsteen said of the record in a statement. “And what better music to work with than the great American songbook of the Sixties and Seventies? I’ve taken my inspiration from Levi Stubbs, David Ruffin, Jimmy Ruffin, the Iceman Jerry Butler, Diana Ross, Dobie Gray and Scott Walker, among many others.

“I’ve tried to do justice to them all—and to the fabulous writers of this glorious music,” he added. “My goal is for the modern audience to experience its beauty and joy, just as I have since I first heard it. I hope you love listening to it as much as I loved making it.”

Earlier this year, Springsteen confirmed that he is planning to return to Australia as part of his 2023/2024 world tour. Currently, it’s been five years since the veteran American musician appeared on local shores.

Only The Strong Survive is scheduled for release on 11th November.

Bruce Springsteen – Only The Strong Survive

Only The Strong Survive Soul Days (feat. Sam Moore) Nightshift Do I Love You (Indeed I Do) The Sun Ain’t Gonna Shine Anymore Turn Back The Hands Of Time When She Was My Girl Hey, Western Union Man I Wish It Would Rain Don’t Play That Song Any Other Way I Forgot To Be Your Lover (feat. Sam Moore) 7 Rooms Of Gloom What Becomes Of The Brokenhearted Someday We’ll Be Together

