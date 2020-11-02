Bruce Springsteen Makes Chart History, Earning A Top 5 Album In Six Straight Decades

Bruce Springsteen has really doubled down on his nickname of The Boss, as he has just scored another top 5 album on the Billboard chart and thereby making chart history.

Letter To You, Springsteen’s twentieth album, was released late last month and has hit #2 this week, with 96,000 equivalent album units sold.

This latest achievement means Springsteen has become the first artist in history to earn a top 5 album in six consecutive decades, beginning with his third album Born To Run in 1975.

As reported by Pitchfork, a similar record was made by Bob Dylan earlier this year with his excellent album, Rough and Rowdy Ways. He became the first artist to have a top 40 album in each decade since the 60s, marking seven decades total.

Closer to home, Springsteen and Letter To You actually managed to earn the top spot on the ARIA Album Chart, debuting just one spot ahead of Ball Park Music and their self titled album.

