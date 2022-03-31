Bruce Willis Retires From Acting Due To Cognitive Disorder

In statements posted by ex-wife Demi Moore and daughter Rumer Willis, Bruce Willis has retired from acting, due to a neurological disorder called aphasia.

The condition, a cognitive disorder that has been impacting Willis’ ability to communicate, has a number of different causes. While it can be brought on by varying forms of head trauma or infection, for a lot of sufferers, aphasia can be caused by a stroke that cuts of blood to certain parts of the brain.

Willis, 67, has not made any statements himself, though his family have delivered a statement indicating that the actor’s diagnosis is a recent one.

“To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities,” the statement read. “As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.

“This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support,” the statement continues.

“We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ and together we plan to do just that.”

Read the original post below.

Though famous for a number of films and franchises including Die Hard, The Sixth Sense, The Fifth Element and The Expendables, Willis’ recent career has largely seen the four-time Academy Award nominee work a number of direct-to-video projects.

Though he was suffering, Willis continued to act while his health allowed him to do so. Rumours of his deteriorating health have been circling for some time, with director Matt Eskandari confirming at that he had witnessed Willis’ decline first hand, having worked together across four different projects.