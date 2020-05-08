“‘Bruha ka’: Korina Sanchez roasts netizens who attacked her over comments on SolGen Calida”

Korina Sanchez did not hold back on her retorts to attacks from bashers.
In the wake of ABS-CBN’s closure, broadcast journalist and TV host Korina Sanchez-Roxas made quite a buzz online following a series of fearless responses to almost everyone coming at her for defending the media giant.
Following the National Telecommunications Commission’s (NTC) issuance of a cease and desist order against ABS-CBN, Rated K host Korina Sanchez went after Solicitor General Jose Calida who initially threatened members of the franchise-granting agency.
She wrote: “Talaga? Ano namang, excuse me, abuso ito? SolGen Joe Calida used to be very close to my Mom Celia Sanchez. They attend the same bible study. Sino na kaya ngayon ang Diyos ni Calida? Pilit pinapasarado ang ABS-CBN kahit labag sa batas? Kelan at paano kaya pwede ipakulong ang mga totoong abusado?”
STATEMENT OF CONG. FRANZ 'CHICOY' ALVAREZ We have recently been made aware of efforts by the Solicitor General to pressure the National Telecommunications Commission to go against the ruling of the Department of Justice, which states that ABS-CBN may continue to broadcast while Congress deliberates on the renewal of its franchise. We would like to make it clear that Congress takes this matter very seriously, as it directly challenges our exclusive Constitutional authority to grant, deny, extend, revoke or modify broadcast franchises. Including having the primary jurisdiction to make an initial determination whether an application for a legislative franchise should be granted or denied. Having already begun the deliberations on ABS-CBN's application for renewal of its franchise before Congress adjourned in March, the Committee on Legislative Franchises will not be dictated upon by any individual or agency as to the manner, schedule, and conduct of it's official business. Consistent with precedents, the Committee enjoined the National Telecommunications Commission to allow ABS-CBN to operate until such time that the House of Representatives makes a final decision on the application. This is necessary to allow Congress sufficient time to assess the qualifications of the applicant and make a complete review of the positions of the different stakeholders. Particularly since there are many voices for and against the renewal. The power of Congress to legislate is complete, full, and plenary. A legislative franchise is a law and by deciding whether to grant or deny a franchise, it is passing a law and making policy. The Solicitor General should have the decency to give Congress this courtesy to complete the exercise of its power.
One netizen wrote: “Anong abuso? Wala na kayon franchise! That’s it! Sus!” To which Sanchez responded: Please leave. Bruha ka.”
See the rests of her savage responses in the photos below:
ABS-CBN’s franchise expired last Monday, May 4.