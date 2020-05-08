“‘Bruha ka’: Korina Sanchez roasts netizens who attacked her over comments on SolGen Calida”

Korina Sanchez did not hold back on her retorts to attacks from bashers.

In the wake of ABS-CBN’s closure, broadcast journalist and TV host Korina Sanchez-Roxas made quite a buzz online following a series of fearless responses to almost everyone coming at her for defending the media giant.

Following the National Telecommunications Commission’s (NTC) issuance of a cease and desist order against ABS-CBN, Rated K host Korina Sanchez went after Solicitor General Jose Calida who initially threatened members of the franchise-granting agency.

She wrote: “Talaga? Ano namang, excuse me, abuso ito? SolGen Joe Calida used to be very close to my Mom Celia Sanchez. They attend the same bible study. Sino na kaya ngayon ang Diyos ni Calida? Pilit pinapasarado ang ABS-CBN kahit labag sa batas? Kelan at paano kaya pwede ipakulong ang mga totoong abusado?”

One netizen wrote: “Anong abuso? Wala na kayon franchise! That’s it! Sus!” To which Sanchez responded: Please leave. Bruha ka.”

I live for mature clapbacks pic.twitter.com/rvPcbaQQMB — Sani (@sanriel) May 5, 2020

See the rests of her savage responses in the photos below:

ABS-CBN’s franchise expired last Monday, May 4.