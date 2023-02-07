Brunswick Music Festival Announce 2023 Lineup Including Camp Cope, CIVIC + DJ Leon Vynehall

Brunswick Music Festival has announced its full 2023 lineup, with headliners Camp Cope, CIVIC and UK DJ Leon Vynehall joining the previously announced Mdou Moctar and Crumb. The festival, which is celebrating its 35th consecutive year, runs from the 5th – 13th of March and features over 100 acts performing across multiple stages throughout the Melbourne inner north suburb.

Events include the Sydney Road Street Party on 5th March, which will return to the festival following two years on the sideline due to COVID concerns. The street party sees the commonly gridlocked arterial Sydney Road closed to traffic, instead hosting art, food, retail vendors and eight stages for music and performance.

Other acts announced today include Cable Ties, Kira Puru, Ajak Kwai, Pinch Points, Mindy Weng Wang, Sunfruits and Cool Sounds, with the full lineup listed below. Incidentally, Naarm/Melbourne punks CIVIC will be using their festival appearance to launch their new album Taken By Force at Estonian House. The album is due for release on February 10th and we covered their album tour announce here.

Brunswick Music Festival

Sunday, March 5th – Monday, March 13th

Tickets available here.

Camp Cope

CIVIC

DJ Leon Vynehall

Mdour Moctar

Crumb

Sunfruits

Cable Ties

Kira Puru

Black Jesus Experience

Ajak Kwai

Pinch Points

Mindy Weng Wang

June Jones

Gut Health

Don’t Thank Me Spank Me

Hearts And Rockets

Billiam/Tor

The Vovos

Heavy Congress

Genevieve Fry & Esala Liyanage

Peggy Lee

Teether and Kuya Neil

E Bobby G

Premium Fantasy

Deuce

Jensen Tjhung & Tom Lyngcoln

Pal Mar

Pomaa

VER

Vikaye

Yi-Lynn

Startijenn

ZÖJ

Jess Hitchcock

Rebecca Barnard

Ruby Jones

Madeline Leman

Penny Ikinger

Simone Page Jones

Alana Wilson

Deb Lord

Whisky Falls

Vixsin

Zali King

Jessi Leigh

Kitty Rae

Cheeky Velvet

Abbey Rose

Dreaming Soda

Fringe Dwellers

Emma Russack

Chelsea Sienna King

David M. Western

Isobel Caldwell

Rat Child

Dive Team 5

The Mama

The Ugly Kings

Millar Jukes and The Muscle

Kalyani

DJ PGZ

Yarra

Sarah Mary Chadwick

Rin McArdle

Hannah McKittrick

Alice Bisschops

Nat Bartsch Quartet

Venus

3rd Orbit

Rakhi

Caucasian Opportunities

Toni Yotzi

ENOLA

Brick Head

Slowcoaching

Jeane

Mathilde Ann

The Jan Stolba Quartet

Jo Lawry

Linda May Han Oh

Nadav Rayman Trio

SERF

Close In

Blanco Tranco

The Person

SAMI

Boosie

Marroushti

Polat

Flying Home

General Feelings

Mordisco (Col)

La Foxy Fuzz (Syd/Col)

Randy Castilla (Perú)

Carlo Xavier

MC KAiMáN JiMéNeZ (Barranquilla)

Selva y Tambó (Col)

La Descarga

Alma Zygier

BARKAA

Scott Tinkler and the Antripodean Collective

Ai Yamamoto and Dan West

Saudara

Joelistics x Komang x Gamelan Dan Anda ft. Yande King

Leo

Dinosaur Beard

The Rayes

Walls & Waves

DJ JNETT

Memphis LK +

Cassettes For Kids

Monfreaq

The Gumbo Incident

AB Trio

HOOCH

DJ Considerate

M80

Beat Rush

Yusupha Ngum & The AFFIA Band

Music for the Mob presented by Bad Apples Records

