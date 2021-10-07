BSP bullish on digital transformation goal

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) believes it will meet its goal of converting at least half of all retail payments to digital form ahead of schedule.

“I think so,” BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno said in a press conference on Thursday when asked if the central bank might meet its aim sooner than 2023.

Last year's spike in digital payment adoption, he emphasized, contributed to his optimism.

According to Diokno, the proportion of digital payments in total transactions has climbed from 10 percent in 2018 to 20.1 percent in 2020. This was a more than 10-percentage-point increase over the two-year period, higher than the 9-percentage-point acceleration seen throughout the five-year period from 2013 to 2018.

“The latest figures indicate that the BSP has surpassed its target of increasing the share of digital payments to 20 percent of the volume of payments in the country by 2020. Put simply, one out of five retail payments in the country was transacted digitally at end-2020,” he said.

The value of digital payments expanded significantly from 25 percent to 26.8 percent within the same period, Bangko Sentral chief further reported.

Payments to merchants, which rose by 47.8 percent in 2020 compared to a year earlier, person-to-person payments, which grew by 18.1 percent in 2020, and payments of government institutions for salaries and payroll, he noted, are the three main drivers of growth in digital payments volume.

The central bank, in a statement, said the health standards imposed in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, which included social mobility limitations, have proven to be a powerful motivator for the country's greater embrace of digital payments.

The continued rise in the volume and value of merchant payments and remittances shows that more customers are becoming digitally engaged and have acclimated to the use of digital payments for their financial transactions, it underscored.

“Given this, and the strengthening partnership between the public and private sectors in reforming our national payment system, we're optimistic that we will realize our goal of transforming, at least half of the total payments into digital form by the year 2023,” Diokno, on the other hand, emphasized.

He went on to say that the BSP remains committed to the Filipino people's economic empowerment by providing them with universal access to safe, inexpensive, and convenient digital payment services.