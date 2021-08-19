BSP closes window for digital bank applicants

Financial institutions that want to operate as a digital bank in the Philippines have only until the end of this month to apply for a license, according to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

The central bank said in a statement on Thursday that the Monetary Board decided to close the window for new digital bank applications, including converting banks, on September 1 this year, in keeping with the overarching goal of maintaining a stable and competitive environment for banks.

“The closure of the application window will allow the BSP to monitor the performance and impact of digital banks on the banking system and their contribution to the financial inclusion agenda,” BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno was quoted as saying.

“We need to ensure that the business environment continues to allow healthy competition among banks enabling them to offer innovative and competitive financial products and services to their clients,” he added.

Digital bank applications received until August 31 will be reviewed on a first-come, first-served basis, with completeness and sufficiency of documentation/information, as well as compliance with the licensing criteria for the establishment of digital banks, the Bangko Sentral noted. The central bank will process applicants who are able to provide all required papers on or before the deadline.

Applications with recognized documentary deficiencies or those do not match the BSP’s pre-qualification criteria received on or before August 31, will be returned and will not be processed further. The organizers will be notified that their applications are no longer being considered.

The Bangko Sentral said it will no longer entertain or accept new or returned applications after Aug. 31, 2021.



Overseas Filipino Bank, Tonik Bank, UnoBank, Union Digital Bank and GoTyme have all received digital banking licenses from the central bank so far.

“The Monetary Board approval corresponds to the first of the three-stage licensing process. Meanwhile, the BSP is currently processing two other digital bank applications,” the central bank said.