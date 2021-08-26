BSP continues review of FX regulations

THE Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said it is constantly evaluating the country’s foreign exchange (FX) regulatory framework.

“[T]he FX rules are already liberalized. But we won’t stop here,” BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno said during a briefing on Thursday.

He went on to say that the central bank will keep reviewing the foreign exchange regulatory framework in order to make it easier for legitimate transactions to access the banking system’s FX resources, to streamline procedures and documentary requirements for FX transactions, and to maximize the use of technology.

Diokno mentioned that a review of FX rules is underway, both qualitatively and quantitatively, to help clients conduct authorized foreign exchange transactions while taking into account market conditions.

He also pointed out that the central bank is considering digitizing BSP-issued documents as part of its efforts to improve service delivery to the general population.

Previously, the Bangko Sentral issued Circular 1124, which aims to promote greater ease in the use of the banking system’s FX resources, as well as further streamline and simplify procedures and documentary requirements for FX transactions by allowing, among other things, electronic document submission and use of digital signatures.

“These reforms also intend to facilitate electronic transactions and digital payments by allowing FX purchasers to provide alternative documents for trade and non-trade current account transactions,” it added.



Furthermore, the central bank said that these aims to promote the national government’s infrastructure development agenda by removing the necessity for prior approval for engineering, procurement, and construction contracts.

The recent FX reforms are also seen as promoting capital market development by allowing non-residents to fund their peso deposit accounts with peso receipts related to loans and investments, among other things; and by removing the prior approval requirement for derivatives transactions by non-bank government entities.