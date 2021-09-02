BSP: FCDUs still support PH economic recovery

THE Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said the foreign currency deposit units (FCDU) are still supportive of the country’s economic recovery due to asset quality and deposit and profitability growth.

In a press briefing on Thursday, BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno defined FCDUs as a unit of a local bank or a branch of a foreign bank authorized by the central bank to accept foreign currency deposits.

At the end of June this year, FCDU assets accounted for roughly 13.6 percent of the Philippine banking system’s total assets, he said.

Diokno added that FCDU assets were $54.7 billion at the end of the same period, down 2.8 percent year-on-year due to sluggish economic activity and a slowdown in FCDU lending.

“Latest data, however, show that FCDUs remain supportive of the country’s economic recovery.”

He said that debt instruments issued by non-residents and the Philippine government accounted for 50 percent of FCDU assets, totaling $27.4 billion. This was followed by $21.2 billion in loans, representing 38.8 percent of the total, and $5.5 billion in placements with other banks, or 10 percent of the total.

According to Diokno, FCDU loans were largely granted to residents, accounting for 70.2 percent of all FCDU loans.



At 34.1 percent, the electricity, gas, steam, and air-conditioning supply industry had the largest share of loans to residents. Loans to the manufacturing sector came in second at 20.7 percent, followed by financial and insurance operations at 14.8 percent.

“The asset quality of FCDU loans was also manageable,” Diokno added, noting that the non-performing loan (NPL) ratio of FCDUs was 4.9 percent at the end of March this year. During the same period, the NPL coverage ratio was 67.2 percent.

Meanwhile, he said that deposits, which are FCDUs’ principal source of capital, increased by 3.2 percent year-on-year to $44.5 billion at the end of March this year.

“These deposits were mostly sourced from resident individuals and private corporations. This deposit structure insulates this business segment from changes in global market sentiment that could lead to funding withdrawal.”

FCDUs were also able to report a net profit of $339.4 million in the first quarter of the year, despite the fact that it was down 13 percent year-on-year.