BSP: FEWER HOUSEHOLDS SETTING ASIDE MONEY

A nationwide poll undertaken by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) in the third quarter of this year indicated that fewer Filipino households have set aside money for emergencies and other needs.

According to the central bank’s latest Consumer Expectations Survey, the percentage of households with savings fell to 25.2 percent in July-August from 28.3 percent in the previous quarter.

“The decrease in the number of savers was observed across all income groups. By geographical area, the number of savers in the NCR (National Capital Region) rose, but declined in the AONCR (areas outside NCR),” it emphasized.

Respondents said they save for a variety of reasons, including emergencies, health and medical expenses, retirement, education, business capital and investment, and the purchase of a house.

“Respondents with savings kept their money, wholly or partially, in various institutions,” the BSP added.

More than two-thirds of household savers (67.7 percent), down from 69.6 percent in the previous survey, kept their money in banks. As a result, the number of households holding bank savings accounts has decreased from 19.4 percent to 17 percent.

Meanwhile, 55.5 percent of respondents kept their money in their homes, while 35.5 percent looked into cooperatives, paluwagan (savings club), credit/loan groups, investments, and other organizations like microfinance and insurance to keep their money safe.



“When asked if households would set aside money for savings in Q3 (third quarter) 2021, the percentage of respondents that answered affirmatively decreased to 29.4 percent from 31.6 percent in Q2 (second quarter) 2021,” the Bangko Sentral noted.

However, the percentage of people who will save at least 10 percent of their monthly gross family income improved to 35 percent from 32.5 percent in the second quarter of the year. As a result, the percentage of people who plan to save less than 10 percent of their income has dropped to 65 percent from 67.5 percent in the second quarter of 2021.