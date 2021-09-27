BSP, firms to push digital payment initiatives

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) and the payment systems industry are set to roll out several initiatives to further advance payments digitalization and financial inclusion in the country.

“The BSP will continue to work with the Philippine Payments Management Inc. (PPMI) to ensure that every Filipino can have meaningful participation in an increasingly digital Philippine economy,” said BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno.

The PPMI is a self-governing body that is accredited by the BSP as the country’s payment system management body.

According to the BSP, one of PPMI’s initiatives is the full launch of QR Ph for person-to-merchant (P2M) payments. Quick response or QR technology entails code scanning and benefits consumers through faster, easier and cheaper payment options with greater convenience.

“I am confident that this initiative will facilitate efficient digital payments to unbanked micro-entrepreneurs such as sari-sari store owners and tricycle drivers,” said Diokno.

BSP and PPMI are also collaborating for the PESONet Multiple Batch Settlement (MBS) by year-end.

They will also establish an interoperable bills payment facility by early 2022 and roll out the request-to-pay facility by the second quarter of 2022.



From once a day, MBS will increase the frequency of PESONet settlements to two times a day and will speed up the payment process for high-value transfers and support funding requirements for businesses.

PESONet is a batch electronic fund transfer that can be considered as an electronic alternative to the paper-based check system.

The interoperable bills payment facility, on the other hand, will enable billers to collect from their customer through digital means, even if the payment service providers of the billers are different from those of the customers.

The request to pay facility, meanwhile, will empower payees to initiate collections by simply sending a request-to-pay to the payor. Payors need not initiate the payment nor get the account details of the payee and will just need to confirm/authorize the payee’s request for payment.

Aside from these, PPMI is also working on the onboarding of more PESONet participating banks and e-money issuers to the EGov Pay ecosystem, an e-payment facility for taxes, permits, fees and other government obligations.

The BSP and the payments industry are also working on the direct debit service initiative, which will enable the payer to send the payee an electronic authority to draw funds directly from the payer’s account on a regular basis.

The central bank said this is ideal for recurring payments such as monthly rentals, periodic loan amortizations, and quarterly insurance premiums.

“These challenging times have taught us to adapt, be more agile and to find innovative ways to continue thriving. In a way, the pandemic gave us an invaluable opportunity – and one that we must seize – to build and enhance our capacities for digital transformation,” said Diokno.