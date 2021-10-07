BSP hopeful on continued credit growth

THE Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) is hopeful about continued credit expansion in the country after bank lending finally improved in August.

“We're cautiously optimistic that with the gradual easing of lockdown measures combined with the implementation of localized lockdowns and the acceleration of the vaccination rollout, business activity will pick up, which would then spur credit growth in the country,” BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno pointed out in a press conference on Thursday.

He went on to say that the central bank anticipates credit activity improving after eight months of declines, pointing out that the Philippine banking system's gross total loans increased by 1.4 percent year on year to P10.9 trillion as of the end of August this year.

While the reduction in bank lending is both a supply and demand issue, Diokno explained that the Bangko Sentral's relief measures, which include a raise in the single borrower's limit (SBL), are aimed at addressing supply-side difficulties.

“As economic conditions improve, the BSP regulatory flexibilities will allow banks to lend more to productive enterprises and priority projects,” he emphasized.

According to Diokno, the central bank temporarily expanded the SBL from 25 percent to 30 percent until the end of this year. The increase affects the SBL for project finance, which is a type of financing in which the lender focuses on the revenues generated by a specific project as a source of repayment and security for the risk.

With this higher ceiling, a bank will be able to lend to a special purpose entity (SPE) organizers or investors under a 30 percent SBL, while still providing project financing to other SPEs. He explained that credit exposures to each SPE will be subject to a 30 percent SBL.

An SPE is created particularly to fund or run assets associated to the project, the BSP chief noted. The SPE's sole corporate purpose is to develop and administer the project, and as such, it possesses the project's essential rights and obligations.

“A bank may also provide project financing exposures to SPEs that are organized by its subsidiary or affiliate,” he further stressed.

Diokno added that the project financing SPE has a distinct ceiling of 25 percent in this case. This is higher than the bank's individual exposure limit of 10 percent for each subsidiary or affiliate, and the bank's aggregate exposure ceiling of 20 percent for all subsidiaries and affiliates.